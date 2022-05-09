 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police searching for woman and man who robbed sweepstakes business at gunpoint overnight in Greensboro

City of Greensboro Police Department
Kenneth Ferriera/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Police say they are looking for a woman and man who robbed a sweepstakes business at gunpoint overnight.

Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an unnamed sweepstakes business in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue and were told the robbers took an undisclosed amount of cash and property, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

The woman and man were both wearing black ski masks, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

.

