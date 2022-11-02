Police seek information in fatal hit-and-run Oct. 16 in High Point

HIGH POINT — Police are asking for the public's help in finding the person who fled after striking and killing a pedestrian last month.

Investigators are looking for a 2016 to 2017 Honda Accord. It will have damage on the front passenger side and the hood, and possibly the roof. It will be missing the front passenger side headlight and turn signal light.

Frederick C. Council was walking north on South University Parkway about 5 a.m. Oct. 16 when he was struck from behind by a vehicle likely traveling well above the posted 45 mph speed limit, police said in a news release.

Council had a variety of traumatic injuries and likely died on impact, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for tips leading to an arrest.