Police seek man who robbed Circle K early Monday in Greensboro
Police seek man who robbed Circle K early Monday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Authorities may be looking for the same suspect after an attempted robbery and a robbery at two convenience stores within about 30 minutes early Monday, according to information from the Greensboro Police Department.

At 12:05 a.m. Monday, officers responded to an attempted robbery at 7-Eleven in the 4500 block of Old Burlington Road. A man had entered the store at about midnight with the intention of robbing the business, but the man left without any money. The man was wearing a purple puffy coat, jeans and a black mask, according to a news release.

At 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the Circle K in the 3300 block of South Holden Road after a man robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of money and property. The suspect was described as a male, slim build, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, possibly in his mid-20s, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a purple jacket, jeans and a black mask, police said in a news release.

No injuries were reported during either incident.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip. Or, go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro
1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro

Cathy McRae of Port St. Lucie was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when it was struck about 10:05 a.m. by a Ford cargo van that crossed the center line, police said in a news release. McRae was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

