HIGH POINT — Authorities are asking for the public's help with identifying a man who robbed a Walmart on Wednesday night, according to a news release from High Point police.

Officers responded at 11:57 p.m. to the armed robbery at the store at 2628 S. Main Street. Managers told officers the suspect robbed an employee at gunpoint and stole money from a register.

Anyone who recognizes the individual pictured is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 via the P3 mobile app.