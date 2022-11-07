 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seek suspect who robbed First National Bank in Greensboro late Monday morning

Close-up of emergency lights
GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a person who robbed a First National Bank at 11:41 a.m. today in the 3200 block of Randleman Road.

The person implied they had a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, Greensboro police said in a news release.

No injuries were reported. There also is no suspect information at this time. 

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

