Police seek suspect who robbed First National Bank in Greensboro late Monday morning

GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a person who robbed a First National Bank at 11:41 a.m. today in the 3200 block of Randleman Road.

The person implied they had a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, Greensboro police said in a news release.

No injuries were reported. There also is no suspect information at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.