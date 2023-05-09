GREENSBORO — Police say they are looking for a woman and a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint overnight.

Officers responded at 2:43 a.m. to the Great Stops at 2410 E. Market St. about a robbery that took place. Police were told the woman and man entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.