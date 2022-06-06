Police: Six people hospitalized since early Sunday after several shootings, stabbing, reported in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police say they are investigating a stabbing and two shootings that happened overnight, as well as a shooting early Sunday that critically injured one of the two victims at that scene.

At 3:09 a.m. today, officers responded to a local hospital about a stabbing victim transported there by a private vehicle. Officers determined the assault occurred at the Intown Suites Extended Stay on 501 Americhase Drive.

At 1:01 a.m. officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 300 block of Mount Olive Drive and located a gunshot victim, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police said in a news release that the person's injuries were not life-threatening.

At 11:52 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of North English Street and located two victims with "unknown injuries," according to a news release from police. Both victims were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

At 12:48 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a local hospital about two gunshot victims who arrived by private vehicle. One victim was listed in critical condition and the second victim had injuries described by police as not life-threatening. Police had not determined the location of the shooting at the time the news release was issued.

Police have not released any additional details about any of the incidents as of 8 a.m. today. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.