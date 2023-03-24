GREENSBORO — A 23-year-old man accused of shooting two people Thursday afternoon in Greensboro and abducting his 9-month-old child faces multiple charges, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Deon Monk is expected to be charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, assault on a female, child endangerment, assault in the presence of a minor, and discharge of a firearm in the city limits, police said in the news release.

Monk and the child were located in Harnett County by the Harnett County Sherriff’s Office, with assistance of the Greensboro Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation. The transfer of custody for the suspect and child occurred in Siler City, police said.

The child has since been transferred to the custody of the mother with no observed injuries, police said.

Police said Monk shot two people — wounding one critically — just after 1:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue. The department announced this morning that one of the victims, identified as Sharelle Johnson, 25, succumbed to her injuries. The second victim, a 20-year-old male, is in stable condition.

Police are not releasing the name of the male victim. It's unclear what led to the shooting, and how Monk may have known the victims.

"This was not a random act of violence," police department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said by telephone Thursday evening.