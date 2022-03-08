Police: Teen faces murder charge in recent shooting of man, 21, in High Point

HIGH POINT — Authorities arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a homicide March 2 at an apartment complex on Northpoint Avenue, according to a news release from High Point police.

Lamontae Shkei Skyshun Bethea was charged with second-degree murder Monday after police located him with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Bethea was charged in the death of LaQualius T. Little, 21, who police say was shot multiple times the night of March 2. Officers responding to the shooting found Little outside at the rear of some apartments in the 200 block of Northpoint Avenue.

Little was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. While in surgery, Little died as a result of his injuries, according to the news release. His death marked the fifth homicide reported in the City of High Point in 2022.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Bethea is jailed on a $1 million bond on the second-degree murder charge, no bond for a probation violation, and an additional $100 for injury to property, police said in the news release.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.