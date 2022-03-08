 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Teen faces murder charge in recent shooting of man, 21, in High Point
0 Comments
alert top story breaking

Police: Teen faces murder charge in recent shooting of man, 21, in High Point

  • 0
HP arrest March 7 2022.jpg

Lamontae Shkei Skyshun Bethea

 High Point Police Department, Provided

HIGH POINT — Authorities arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a homicide March 2 at an apartment complex on Northpoint Avenue, according to a news release from High Point police.

Lamontae Shkei Skyshun Bethea was charged with second-degree murder Monday after police located him with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Bethea was charged in the death of LaQualius T. Little, 21, who police say was shot multiple times the night of March 2. Officers responding to the shooting found Little outside at the rear of some apartments in the 200 block of Northpoint Avenue.

Little was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. While in surgery, Little died as a result of his injuries, according to the news release. His death marked the fifth homicide reported in the City of High Point in 2022.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Bethea is jailed on a $1 million bond on the second-degree murder charge, no bond for a probation violation, and an additional $100 for injury to property, police said in the news release.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Dolly Parton Dedicates ACM Awards To People Of Ukraine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert