GREENSBORO — Police say a 17-year-old male is in custody in connection with a shooting Wednesday night that seriously injured one person.

The suspect's name is not being released by police because he is a juvenile.

The initial call to police came just after 7 p.m. Wednesday at a Sheetz in the 3900 block of West Market Street. One victim with life-threatening injuries was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. That victim is now in stable condition, police department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said today.

Shortly after the incident Wednesday night, officers identified a stolen Chevy Malibu believed to be involved in the shooting. The stolen vehicle was then located in the area but evaded an attempted stop by officers, according to a news release from the police department.

At approximately 5 p.m. Thursday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Drive, officers with the Violent Crime Reduction Team located the vehicle and attempted another stop. The driver proceeded to ram two police vehicles multiple times in an attempt to evade arrest, police said in the news release.

The officers were not injured and were able to take the teenager into custody without further incident. Police said they recovered a firearm in the vehicle.

Police have issued secure custody orders for the teenager and charges include assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting seriousiInjury, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed firearm, two counts of assault on a government official, firearm by a minor, felony speed to elude, and no operators license.