Police: Two people hospitalized after shooting early Friday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police say two people were shot early Friday and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Officers responded at 2:08 a.m. to the 1900 block of West Florida Street and found the two victims, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
No other details are available at this time, police said.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip.