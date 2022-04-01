 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story breaking

Police: Two people hospitalized after shooting early Friday in Greensboro

  • 0
Emergency vehicle lights blue, white and red
barbol88

GREENSBORO — Police say two people were shot early Friday and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officers responded at 2:08 a.m. to the 1900 block of West Florida Street and found the two victims, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

No other details are available at this time, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Indigenous leaders optimistic about papal apology, reconciliation

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert