Police: Two people seriously injured in shootings Thursday night in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating two separate shootings Thursday night in Greensboro.

At 10:49 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Cotswold Avenue and located a gunshot victim with a serious injury, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

At 8:53 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue and located a gunshot victim with a serious injury.

Police are not releasing any other details at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.