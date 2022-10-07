Police: Victim, 17, dies after shooting Thursday afternoon in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police announced overnight that they are investigating the homicide of a 17-year-old male who died hours after being wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call just before 4 p.m. to the 700 block of Rollins Street and found the victim, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Police have not released the victim's name and said in the news release that there is no additional information to release at this time.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.