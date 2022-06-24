Police: Woman, 42, dies after being shot Thursday night in High Point

HIGH POINT — Police say a 42-year-old woman who was wounded in a shooting Thursday night has died from her injuries.

Officers responded at 10:10 p.m. to the 300 block of Qubein Avenue and found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital, High Point police said in a news release this morning.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time to ensure the immediate family has been notified, police said in the news release.

Further details were not immediately available.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers ofHigh Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.