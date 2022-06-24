 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Police: Woman, 42, dies after being shot Thursday night in High Point

  • 0
Police

HIGH POINT — Police say a 42-year-old woman who was wounded in a shooting Thursday night has died from her injuries.

Officers responded at 10:10 p.m. to the 300 block of Qubein Avenue and found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital, High Point police said in a news release this morning.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time to ensure the immediate family has been notified, police said in the news release.

Further details were not immediately available.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers ofHigh Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This luxury hotel in England was once a Victorian sea fort

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert