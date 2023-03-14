A High Point man was sentenced Monday in New Bern to 13 months in prison and to supervised release for three years for two counts of computer fraud and abuse and one count of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Patrick Marquez Black, 30, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to the charges.

“We are targeting hackers and cybercriminals who invade privacy for cash,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said in a written statement. “This defendant hacked the Snapchat of an active-duty soldier, used her account to steal from her friends, sold her photos for cash and violated her privacy. Our cyber-prosecutors are partnering with law enforcement to ensure that the world wide web does not become the wild, wild west.”

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Black hacked into the Snapchat account of a female soldier stationed at Fort Bragg and changed the password to lock the victim out of her account. Once he gained access, Black used the account in three ways:

He pretended to be the victim and requested her Snapchat friends send money to CashApp and other online money accounts to cover the costs of a fake emergency.

He shared and sold nude images and videos of the victim that he was able to access from the Snapchat account.

He used her account to obtain the username and password of other Snapchat accounts as well as nude images and videos of other victims. This activity occurred for at least three years.

As a result of his actions, nude images and videos of the victim were seen by co-workers, friends, and family members. She was threatened by people who believed that they had loaned her money, and she had not paid them back, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The victim paid over $300 to her friends as “re-payment” for the money stolen by Black, who also caused her mental and emotional damage, according to the announcement by Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.