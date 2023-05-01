GREENSBORO — Prosecutors say a former teaching assistant and coach at Dudley High School was found guilty Monday of multiple child sex offenses.

Christopher Arnell Holland, 40, of Greensboro, was convicted of two counts of statutory rape of a child 15 years old or younger; two counts of statutory sex offense of a child 15 years old or younger; and three counts of sex act with a student, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office.

Holland was sentenced to a minimum of 77 years in prison to a maximum of 113 years.

On Aug. 13, 2019, Greensboro police received a report that a former student at Dudley had an inappropriate sexual relationship with Holland, who was a teaching assistant at the school. The victim was a juvenile at the time of the offense.

Holland, who was a JV basketball coach, was arrested March 12, 2020.