GREENSBORO — Prosecutors on Thursday described a horrific scene in which no adult was close at hand to save two young boys from dying in a house fire in March.

Firefighters could not get in the front door, which was blocked from the inside, and a mattress leaning up against a wall obstructed the only other doorway, prosecutors told District Court Judge Brian Tomlin. The home's old windows were also too high for a young child to reach.

Additionally, there was no early warning from smoke detectors, which prosecutors said the homeowner, 36-year-old Michael Christopher Dennis, would install for visits by Social Services — and then remove once they left.

Dennis was charged Wednesday with two counts of felony child abuse after police said they determined he was "neglectful and abusive." His 2-year-old-son and the child's friend, Cash Whitaker, 3, died at the man's Glenside Drive home. The boys were found in a room across the hall from where prosecutors say they believe the fire originated.

Dennis, who was jailed on a $1 million bond, had his first appearance in court on Thursday.

Prosecutors said Dennis lived at the residence with his children and Noelle Cervantes, 33, and her children. Dennis was at work when the fire started, but went to the house when told of the fire. It's unclear where Cervantes was when the fire began, but firefighters say she was outside the home when they arrived. Cervantes, who was pregnant, was hospitalized in critical condition; her baby, who was delivered prematurely, survived.

The official cause of the fire is "undetermined."

In court, prosecutors noted the "extremely dangerous and reckless" decision to leave two children alone who had a previous history of playing with lighters.

Cervantes, 33, was jailed Tuesday on a $1 million bond after her arrest on two counts each of second-degree murder and felony child abuse. On Wednesday, Tomlin chose not to change her bond amount.

Tomlin said the $1 million bond set for Dennis far exceeded the maximum recommended bond for his charges. Tomlin asked several questions of prosecutors, who said they were not contemplating filing murder charges against Dennis.

Tomlin decided to lower the bond for Dennis to $500,000.