Raids on illegal alcohol outlets in High Point result in charges against 4 people, authorities say

HIGH POINT — Authorities raided three illegal alcohol outlets on Wednesday and seized drugs and alcoholic beverages, according to a release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

The investigations stemmed from community complaints of illegal sales of alcoholic beverages in the High Point area, the release said.

Special agents with the state division of Alcohol Law Enforcement and High Point police officers executed search warrants Wednesday at 1513 Franklin Ave., 1403 East Commerce Ave. and 1403 E. Green Drive. They seized approximately 142.81 liters of alcoholic beverages, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Clifford Johnson, 76, of 1403 E. Green Drive, was charged with selling alcoholic beverages without an ABC permit.

Calvin Lee Kennedy, 54, of 1513 Franklin Ave. was charged with possession of alcoholic beverages for sale without ABC permits, possession of nontax paid spirituous liquor, simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Mary Ann Kennedy, 55, of 1513 Franklin Ave. was charged with possession of alcoholic beverages for sale without ABC permits and possession of nontax paid spirituous liquor.

Woodrow Everett, 75, of 1403 E. Commerce Ave, was charged with sale of alcoholic beverages without an ABC permit, simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.