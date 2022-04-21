 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Raids on illegal alcohol outlets in High Point result in charges against 4 people, authorities say

  • 0

HIGH POINT — Authorities raided three illegal alcohol outlets on Wednesday and seized drugs and alcoholic beverages, according to a release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

The investigations stemmed from community complaints of illegal sales of alcoholic beverages in the High Point area, the release said.

Special agents with the state division of Alcohol Law Enforcement and High Point police officers executed search warrants Wednesday at 1513 Franklin Ave., 1403 East Commerce Ave. and 1403 E. Green Drive. They seized approximately 142.81 liters of alcoholic beverages, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Clifford Johnson, 76, of 1403 E. Green Drive, was charged with selling alcoholic beverages without an ABC permit.

Calvin Lee Kennedy, 54, of 1513 Franklin Ave. was charged with possession of alcoholic beverages for sale without ABC permits, possession of nontax paid spirituous liquor, simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

People are also reading…

Mary Ann Kennedy, 55, of 1513 Franklin Ave. was charged with possession of alcoholic beverages for sale without ABC permits and possession of nontax paid spirituous liquor.

Woodrow Everett, 75, of 1403 E. Commerce Ave, was charged with sale of alcoholic beverages without an ABC permit, simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro smoke shop robbed

Greensboro smoke shop robbed

Two men armed with handguns took an undisclosed amount of cash late Wednesday night from the Cloud 9 Smoke Shop at 803 W. Florida St.

1 injured in shooting late Friday in Greensboro

1 injured in shooting late Friday in Greensboro

Officers responded about 11 p.m. Friday to the 3100 block of Hayden Street for a report of a shooting and found one person injured, police said in a news release. EMS took the victim to a local hospital where the victim was in stable condition, police said Friday night.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

CERN Large Hadron Collider set to be turned on again in search of dark matter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert