Raleigh teen killed in shooting Friday in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — A 15-year-old from Raleigh has died after being shot here on Friday, police said early Saturday.

Christian Anthony Jamal O’Neal was found shot when officers responded at 5:55 p.m. Friday to the 3800 block of Central Avenue on a report of a shooting, police said in a news release. Police said about 12:20 a.m. Saturday that O'Neal had died and the case was now being investigated as a homicide.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said they have no more information on the shooting at this time.

Central Avenue between Franklin Boulevard and Lowdermilk Street was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also send in tips via the P3tips app or website.