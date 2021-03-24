Rape charge, woman's death on South Beach devastate families in two states; 2 Greensboro men charged with rape

"She had one of those laughs that that could light up an entire room," said her friend, Samantha DiFrancesco, who is organizing the fundraiser. "She's the last person you'd ever expect anything like this to happen to."

DiFrancesco said it wasn't out of character for her to want to explore alone, although she added: "We're all trying to figure out why she wanted to go down to Florida."

An only child, she still lived with her parents in Richboro, Pennsylvania, about 20 miles outside Philadelphia. On her Facebook page, she often shared about animals: a story about a pig rescued from a slaughterhouse, video of a male pug cuddling with his puppies, a plea for people to adopt dogs from an animal shelter.

She was studying nursing at Bucks Community College, DiFrancesco said. As she studied, Englehardt worked as an assistant manager at Jules Thin Crust, a local pizza chain.

Englehardt was also an avid runner. In 2019, she posted an ominous warning about a suspicious man in what looked to be a broken-down car who'd repeatedly tried flagging her down as she ran outside Tyler State Park in Pennsylvania. She alerted park rangers.