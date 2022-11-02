 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Reidsville man, 34, charged with indecent exposure, Greensboro police say

  • 0
Hargrove_Arrest.jpg

Hargrove

 Guilford County Sheriff's Office

GREENSBORO — Police have arrested a 34-year-old Reidsville man on a charge of indecent exposure in connection with a Sept. 5 incident in Greensboro.

Jeremy Stephon Hargrove was arrested Oct. 21 after allegations that he exposed himself at approximately 3:15 p.m. Sept. 5 in Vintage to Vogue Boutique, 530 South Elm St., Greensboro police said in a news release Wednesday.

Hargrove left when an employee confronted him, police said. The business owner was able to provide police with detailed surveillance footage of the suspect inside the store.

According to the news release, Hargrove has a history of similar incidents.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korea vows tough action as anger rises over Halloween crush

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert