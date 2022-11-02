Reidsville man, 34, charged with indecent exposure, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Police have arrested a 34-year-old Reidsville man on a charge of indecent exposure in connection with a Sept. 5 incident in Greensboro.

Jeremy Stephon Hargrove was arrested Oct. 21 after allegations that he exposed himself at approximately 3:15 p.m. Sept. 5 in Vintage to Vogue Boutique, 530 South Elm St., Greensboro police said in a news release Wednesday.

Hargrove left when an employee confronted him, police said. The business owner was able to provide police with detailed surveillance footage of the suspect inside the store.

According to the news release, Hargrove has a history of similar incidents.