Reidsville man critically injured in Burlington shooting; Gibsonville man wanted in connection with the incident, police say

BURLINGTON — A Reidsville man was critically hurt and another man injured in a shooting Sunday and a Gibsonville man is wanted in connection with the incident, Burlington police said.

Auldone Edwards, 21, was listed in critical condition at a regional hospital after the shooting inside of Club Mamba, 2371 Corporation Parkway, police said in a news release.

Sometime after the 1 a.m. shooting Sunday, authorities identified an additional victim, Matthew Cobb, 22, of Graham, police said. Cobb refused medical treatment.

Police are looking for Kevin Eugene Beckham II, 19, of Gibsonville, who they said is wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Kareem Dejuan Bethea, 24, of Mebane, was arrested and charged with two counts of being an accessory to attempted first-degree murder. Bethea is being held at the Alamance County Jail on $20,000 secured bail.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Burlington police at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.