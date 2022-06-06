Report: Alamance deputies charge Mebane ‘Lyft’ driver with indecent liberties with a child passenger

MEBANE — A 56-year-old Lyft driver was arrested Thursday night after authorities received a 911 call from a passenger reporting his behavior involving a child, according to a news release Monday from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Mebane resident Miguel Angel Rodriguez is charged with assault on a minor less than 12 years old, a misdemeanor, and indecent liberties with a child-immoral, a felony, and was jailed on a $30,000 secured bond, officials said in the news release.

At 8:14 p.m. Thursday, Alamance deputies were contacted by Orange County Communications, which received the initial 911 call. Deputies learned the call was coming from one of three passengers in a Lyft vehicle heading to an address in Alamance County.

The caller was reporting that the driver of the Lyft vehicle was asking personal questions and had touched the leg of an 11-year-old child in the car, according to information in the news release.

Deputies met the victims at their destination and conducted interviews before arresting Rodriguez. More charges are possible pending further investigation, sheriff's officials said in the news release.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office said they contacted Lyft to report the incident and that there was no mention of similar complaints.

According to Lyft's website, the company conducts criminal background checks to determine a driver's eligibility. Lyft reserves the right to disqualify a driver at any time, should their background check reveal any disqualifying offense.