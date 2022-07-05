Report: Police seek driver of pickup truck involved in fatal pedestrian accident Monday night in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police say a 39-year-old man from Statesville was struck and killed Monday night while walking along Creek Ridge Road.

Officers responded at approximately 10 p.m. to the area of Creek Ridge Road near Lynhaven Drive in reference to a motor vehicle fatality involving a pedestrian identified as Travis Jamaine Coston, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Coston was walking east on Creek Ridge Road when he was struck by a black, older model Chevrolet pickup truck with a camper shell, traveling east on the road, according to the news release. The pickup truck left the scene.

Moments later, another vehicle was traveling east on Creek Ridge Road and struck Coston, police said. A police department spokesperson said in an email Tuesday morning that the second driver has not been charged.

Coston died at the scene.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.