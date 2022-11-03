Reward increased to $50K in killing of Greensboro restaurant owner

GREENSBORO — The Mark’s Angel Foundation donated $20,000 today to the reward fund seeking information in the death of Mark Freedman two years ago.

The donation brings the total reward to $50,000, Crime Stoppers said in a news release. That includes the standard Crime Stoppers Reward of up to $5,000.

Freedman, a popular restaurant owner, was found with a fatal gunshot wound when officers responded in the early morning hours to the parking lot of Freedman's restaurant at 616 Dolley Madison Road on Nov. 4, 2020. Police said he had been assaulted Nov. 3, which was Election Day that year.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released a motive in the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

There will be a prayer vigil for Freedman from 6:30-6:45 p.m. today in the parking lot beside the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Quaker Village shopping center, 611 Dolley Madison Road, which is directly across from Freedman's old restaurant.

Along with adding to the reward fund, Mark's Angel Foundation also gave Crime Stoppers $25,000 for its general reward fund to help solve other homicides. In addition, the foundation donated to the following local nonprofits in Freedman's honor: Greensboro Urban Ministry, Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence, A Simple Gesture, Mercy Chefs and Out of the Garden Project.

The foundation was created to honor Freedman by raising money "to support non-profits and organizations in our community that help keep this community safe and healthy."