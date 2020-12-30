 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reward offered in shooting death of a Greensboro man on Monday evening
0 comments
alert top story

Reward offered in shooting death of a Greensboro man on Monday evening

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for killing a Greensboro man Monday night.

Aron Smith.jpg

Aron Raymond Smith

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

About 7:30 p.m., officers found Aron Raymond Smith of Greensboro suffering from a gunshot wound at the Exxon gas station at 3028 W. Gate City Blvd., according to a news release from Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers.

Smith, 23, later died at a hospital, Greensboro police said. Officers were responding to a report of shots fired in the area Monday when they found Smith. 

The reward is being offered by Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers and tips can be submitted by calling 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. 

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News