Reward offered in shooting death of a Greensboro man on Monday evening

GREENSBORO — A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for killing a Greensboro man Monday night.

About 7:30 p.m., officers found Aron Raymond Smith of Greensboro suffering from a gunshot wound at the Exxon gas station at 3028 W. Gate City Blvd., according to a news release from Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers.

Smith, 23, later died at a hospital, Greensboro police said. Officers were responding to a report of shots fired in the area Monday when they found Smith.

The reward is being offered by Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers and tips can be submitted by calling 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.