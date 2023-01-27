Reward offered in shooting of Greensboro girl, age 8, who remains in critical condition

GREENSBORO — An 8-year-old girl who was shot early Wednesday morning in Greensboro remains in critical condition, a Greensboro police spokeswoman said Friday afternoon.

Police identified the girl on Thursday as Aacuria Hinton.

Aacuria was asleep in the top bunk of her bed when a bullet struck her, just before 1 a.m., Wednesday, according to police. No one else was hit.

Cambareri said Wednesday police believe someone fired the shot from a moving vehicle near the intersection of Autumn Drive and Ryan Street. She said police weren't aware of prior problems with the house or its residents, and didn't see why it or they would be targeted.

Police had no new updates on the investigation as of Friday and are seeking community help. A cash reward of $5,000 is being offered for assistance solving the case.

Anyone with anything relevant to share can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.