Robber strikes Truist branch in Greensboro

A Truist branch bank was robbed Monday morning in southern Greensboro.

Police were called about 9:10 a.m. to the branch at 2835 Randleman Road.

Officers were told that a suspect implied he had a weapon. The person left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There is no suspect description at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

