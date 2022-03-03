Rural Hall man, four juveniles arrested in connection with Reidsville slaying and shooting of another man

Vincent, whose last known address is 1438 Scofield Road, is being held at the Rockingham County Detention Facility without bond, Page said, explaining state laws protecting minors prohibit him from disclosing details about the juveniles and their alleged connection to the crimes.

Page said robbery is likely the motive for the targeted crime. He declined to say if the juveniles are suspected gang members. "Petitions have been issued,'' Page said of charges they face. A petition is the formal pleading that initiates a juvenile court case, which must be filed by a juvenile court counselor.

Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies found Daniels dead inside Moore's Moir Mill Road home around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 9.

Authorities traveled to the scene after learning of the crime from Moore, who sought treatment for his own gunshot wounds around that time at UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden.