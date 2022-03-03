Rural Hall man, four juveniles arrested in connection with Reidsville slaying and shooting of another man

WENTWORTH — Terrion Isaiah Vincent, a 21-year-old Rural Hall man, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 9 shooting death of a Mayodan woman and the shooting of a Reidsville man, officials announced Thursday.
Four juveniles are also in custody in connection with the crimes, according to Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page, who announced developments in the ongoing murder investigation during a Thursday press conference with officials from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the Winston-Salem Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Rockingham County District Attorney's Office.
While Page would not confirm that the juveniles are from Forsyth County or detail the charges they may face, Page said the youths were found with the help of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the Winston-Salem Police Department.
In addition to the murder charge in the death of Rivien Daniels, 29, of Ayersville Road in Mayodan, Vincent is charged with one count each of first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in connection with Daniels' death and the shooting of Quantez Moore, 30, of 1960 Moir Mill Road in Reidsville. Moore has been released from the hospital, officials said.
Vincent, whose last known address is 1438 Scofield Road, is being held at the Rockingham County Detention Facility without bond, Page said, explaining state laws protecting minors prohibit him from disclosing details about the juveniles and their alleged connection to the crimes.
Page said robbery is likely the motive for the targeted crime. He declined to say if the juveniles are suspected gang members. "Petitions have been issued,'' Page said of charges they face. A petition is the formal pleading that initiates a juvenile court case, which must be filed by a juvenile court counselor.
Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies found Daniels dead inside Moore's Moir Mill Road home around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 9.
Authorities traveled to the scene after learning of the crime from Moore, who sought treatment for his own gunshot wounds around that time at UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden.
"This is a big incident. This is a serious incident,'' Page said Thursday. "When a serious event like this occurs ... it not only affects the families ... of the victims, it also affects the whole community. It's because of the hundreds of hours of work of our investigative team, our DA's office and all the officers and agencies involved that assisted with the investigation and worked together, that we are able to announce this arrest today.''
Information about Vincent's first court date was not immediately available.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.