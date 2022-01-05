 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SBI investigating after Guilford County sheriff's deputy shoots man in Summerfield, authorities say
SBI investigating after Guilford County sheriff's deputy shoots man in Summerfield, authorities say

SUMMERFIELD — The State Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate after a Guilford County sheriff's deputy shot a person in Summerfield on New Year's Day.

The deputy-involved shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the area of Spotswood Road and Ashview Court in Summerfield, according to SBI spokesperson Anjanette Grube. 

A deputy shot a man, who was transported to the hospital injuries, Grube said in an email. 

The SBI investigation is ongoing. 

Guilford County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lori Poag said the sheriff's office would not be providing any details at this time. The sheriff's office did not issue any news release regarding the deputy-involved shooting. 

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

