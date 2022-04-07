 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SC man wanted in connection to gas stolen from High Point convenience store

HIGH POINT — Police say they have identified the person who rigged a gas pump to give out free gas last month at a local convenience store.

Authorities are looking for 28-year-old Khalif Tijee Wells of Newberry, S.C., in connection with the March 14 theft of more than $1,400 in gas from the Bizzy Bee Convenience Store at 3802 N. Main St., police said in a news release.

Wells is wanted on charges of felony larceny, police said. He is also wanted out of Pennsylvania on unrelated charges of probation violation.

Security video from the store shows someone using an electronic device to circumvent internal security programs and protections, allowing the pump to dispense gas without required payment, police said. Authorities are still trying to identify other people who stole gas from the convenience store during this time and charges are expected as they are identified, police said.

Khalif Tijee Wells

Wells

 High Point police, provided
