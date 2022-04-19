Second murder charge filed against Greensboro man in separate killing

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man faces a second charge of first-degree murder, this one stemming from a March 10 assault, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

John Richardson, 53, is accused in the slaying of Mark Anthony Gilbert Jr. of Greensboro.

At about 1:30 a.m. March 10, officers responded to the 600 block of West Terrell Street in reference to a disorder. They found the 40-year-old Gilbert with injuries, police said in a news release. He was treated at the scene by medical personnel but later died, police said.

Richardson also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and robbery with a dangerous weapon in that incident.

Richardson was charged April 13 with first-degree murder in the Jan. 25 shooting of Michael Antown Hemphill of Greensboro. At 12:22 a.m. that day, police responded to the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street and found Hemphill suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hemphill, 46, was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries later that day. Jonathan Murphy, 38, of Greensboro, also was arrested in Hemphill's slaying on April 7 and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.