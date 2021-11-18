Secret drug lab found in Adams Farm community, Greensboro police say; one person in custody

GREENSBORO — One person is in custody after authorities found a laboratory used to make illegal drugs in the Adams Farm community Wednesday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At about 8:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of "odd odors and suspicious materials" at an apartment in the 1300 block of Adams Farm Parkway, according to police. A nearby resident said the raid occurred in Advenir at Adams Farm Apartments, a gated community according to its website.

After locating potentially hazardous materials, officers evacuated residents in the area and brought in several specialized Greensboro Police Department units, along with the Greensboro Fire Department's Hazardous Response Team, police said.

The scene was deemed safe and, in a search of the area, officers found a laboratory used to manufacture illegal drugs, police said.

One person, whom police did not publicly identify, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, manufacturing a Schedule I controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance.

Evacuees returned to their homes once the scene was considered safe, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.