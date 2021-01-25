Series of 'explosions' has Gibsonville police concerned and asking for the public's help with identifying suspects

GIBSONVILLE — Authorities are seeking help with identifying suspects in a series of "explosions" that have occurred near Wood Street, according to a news release from Gibsonville police.

Police became aware of the incidents after a resident found a homemade explosive device on the street and brought it to the police department early Monday afternoon. Officers evacuated the immediate area for safety reasons, according to the release.

The Greensboro Police Department’s Bomb Squad was contacted to assist in the investigation and the device was taken to a secure location for proper disposal, Gibsonville police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the investigation, Gibsonville police learned of several incidents over the past several months involving “explosions” at or near Wood Street in the early morning hours.

Homemade explosive devices are extremely volatile and should not be handled. Police ask anyone who finds such a device to not touch it and to contact 911 immediately.

For the safety of the resident, his or her name will not be released, police said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call police at 336-449-6677, or for anonymous methods, Alamance County Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or Guilford County Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000