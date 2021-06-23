 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Settlement reached after Guilford County doctor accused of submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid
0 Comments

Settlement reached after Guilford County doctor accused of submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A $330,000 settlement has been reached after a Guilford County doctor allegedly submitted false claims to Medicaid and Medicare, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release. 

Between January 2015 and May 2020, Dr. George Osei-Bonsu with Palladium Primary Care and Premiere Health Care Plus of Greensboro and High Point submitted false claims for studies that were not medically reasonable or necessary and not covered by Medicare or Medicaid, the U.S. DOJ said. 

As a result, the claims were reimbursed for funds the health providers were not entitled to. 

A settlement was reached, marking the fourth reached in Operation You've Got Nerve, an ongoing effort by the attorney general's Medicaid Investigation Division to hold providers accountable for fraudulently billing Medicaid. 

Including the settlement in Osei-Bonsu's case, the operation has won back $1,190,000 for taxpayers, according to the U.S. DOJ.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire closes major Arizona interstate highway

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News