Settlement reached after Guilford County doctor accused of submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid

GREENSBORO — A $330,000 settlement has been reached after a Guilford County doctor allegedly submitted false claims to Medicaid and Medicare, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

Between January 2015 and May 2020, Dr. George Osei-Bonsu with Palladium Primary Care and Premiere Health Care Plus of Greensboro and High Point submitted false claims for studies that were not medically reasonable or necessary and not covered by Medicare or Medicaid, the U.S. DOJ said.

As a result, the claims were reimbursed for funds the health providers were not entitled to.

A settlement was reached, marking the fourth reached in Operation You've Got Nerve, an ongoing effort by the attorney general's Medicaid Investigation Division to hold providers accountable for fraudulently billing Medicaid.

Including the settlement in Osei-Bonsu's case, the operation has won back $1,190,000 for taxpayers, according to the U.S. DOJ.