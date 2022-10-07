She drove her SUV into a crowd, killing a woman. A judge just sentenced her to life in prison.

Updated 9:54 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A woman who drove an SUV into a crowd of people after a 2019 brawl at a gas station will spend the rest of her life in prison.

A Guilford County Superior Court jury convicted Meranda Chantel Watlington, 31, of Greensboro, of first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Zanelle Tucker, who died after being crushed by the Ford Explorer when Watlington backed into the crowd and then changed gears and drove through it. The jury also convicted Fana Aquette Felton, 30, of Greensboro, of being an accessory to the crime.

Their attorneys immediately notified the judge of an appeal.

Felton, who had been out on bond, was immediately taken into custody and was denied bond during the appeal.

Both faced 16 charges, including one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder. The most serious charges against Felton were dropped but she faced accessory after the fact on each of Watlington's charges.

On Friday they were found not guilty of attempted murder connected to five other people injured that day, including a good Samaritan who was trying to help Tucker and was dragged across the gas station parking lot under the vehicle. But they were convicted of assault charges and hit and run.

Members of the jury could not be reached for comment.

Tucker's parents had been in court each day for the two-week trial. They often averted their eyes or left the courtroom during much of the video evidence.

"I want to thank everyone for working so hard to get justice for my child," Laura Tucker said in court after the convictions were announced and after asking to show pictures of her daughter with the younger woman's children. "She had a really peaceful, soulful heart."

Guilford County Superior Court Judge Stuart Albright also sentenced Felton, who is seven months pregnant, to just short of 10 years in prison on various charges.

The women were tried together in the Oct. 12, 2019, death of Tucker, who was run over by the SUV Watlington was driving after a minor fender-bender sparked a late-night brawl at an Exxon on Gate City Boulevard. Felton was driving when they first arrived at the gas station.

Felton, whose children had been in the courtroom earlier in the week, tightly closed her eyes at one point.

Watlington, who had tried to catch Felton's eye after the judge's sentencing, later dabbed at her own eyes.

Prosecutor Leah Howell had asked the judge to give each woman the maximum allowed under sentencing guidelines.

Unlike the words "widow" or "widower" for someone losing a spouse, or orphan for someone losing a parent, Howell told him, there is not a word to describe a parent who buries a child.

"We don't have that word because it is so awful that we don't want to name it," she said of Watlington getting life without parole. "This particular chain of events requires the maximum."

The four-man, eight-woman jury hearing the case had signaled it had a verdict at 4 p.m. Friday, after the group's first full day of deliberating.

Albright had given them the case late in the afternoon on Thursday. Earlier Friday they had asked to take another look at the gas station surveillance video, which shows Tucker and Watlington attempting to prevent a fight between Felton and an unidentified person. Then the crowd turns on Watlington, who is hit and kicked after she is knocked to the ground.

In the video shown in court, jurors later see a dark SUV — which prosecutors say was driven by Watlington — plow into a group of people between gas pumps. They are still on the ground when the vehicle rolls over them again. Tucker, who had gotten a ride to the gas station with Watlington and Felton, is among those laid out on the ground.

Felton got into the vehicle with Watlington after she drove into the crowd a second time. Because of that, her attorney said she shouldn't have been charged with anything. The prosecution argued Felton was trying to help Watlington flee.

During sentencing, attorneys described how ordinary the women's lives were before Oct. 12, 2019, when the cousins started the night drinking at a nightclub and then stopped at Cook-Out before the fateful stop at the gas station on Gate City Boulevard. Watlington worked two jobs, including at a large local corporation and a fast-food restaurant. Although she didn't have children of her own, she had been a member of the PTA at a nephew's school.

The prosecutor and the attorneys in the case declined comment on the verdict but Watlington's attorney had argued for a lesser charge, such as manslaughter.

"If she could go back to that night she would," Ray Griffis Jr. of Chapel Hill told Albright during the sentencing phase. "It should have never happened and she takes full responsibility."

Felton has six children ranging from a year old to 14.

Albright had to give her attorney, Joe Floyd of High Point, a few minutes to regain his composure while talking about the children.

"She's seven months pregnant and she'll be having a child in jail," Floyd said. "She knows she made a horrible mistake getting in that car. Ms. Felton will also be losing her children."

In the video, Felton is also seen making crude gestures at some of the people knocked down by Watlington, before climbing into the vehicle and leaving with her cousin.

"It's not lost on the state that her behavior started the whole thing that night," Howell, the prosecutor, said of Felton.

When Howell said she asked those who had been injured what punishment the two women should face, the majority wanted Watlington locked up for the rest of her life, and said "10 years," "a reasonable disposition" or "active time" for Felton.

Because both of the women had prior criminal records, they also fell under higher minimums to state sentencing guidelines.

The women had met Tucker, who was using a ride-sharing app, and ended up giving her a ride. Tucker's family has described her as a wonderful daughter and sister, who loved music and art, but most importantly her boys.

"Her family misses her every day," the family wrote in a statement handed out after the verdict.

Watlington wanted to speak to Tucker's parents. Albright told her to address him but that the parents would be able to hear her.

"I apologize and I'm sorry," Watlington said, clutching a tissue.

The attention surrounding the video on social media and as part of media coverage "made me out to be someone I'm really not," Watlington said.

Griffis had argued that she was drunk and reacted in the heat of passion to being punched and kicked.

None of the people that ended up being injured that night had been part of the group attacking her, testimony showed.

"I'm just asking for mercy," Watlington said.

Tucker's parents have also retained Turning Point Litigation in Greensboro for civil charges.

"Many others were injured that night at the Exxon station, and we hope that today's verdict is also one step in their healing process," according to a written statement from Zanelle Tucker's parents, Laura Tucker and Fletcher Carpenter Jr.

