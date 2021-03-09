'She lived a life of peace': Rosalyn Howard remembered for dedication and love

People who knew Rosalyn Howard were praising her dedication to her church and love of life on Monday, even as more details emerged about her Saturday afternoon stabbing death.
Police were dispatched to Howard’s home at 3516 Rosemont Ave. about 5:24 p.m., and on arrival found that Howard had been stabbed. Emergency medical workers said Howard died at her home. She was 68 and lived alone.
Howard’s son, Jacob Christian Jones, 33, was arrested in Pineville outside Charlotte early Sunday morning. Jones has been charged with murder and armed robbery in the death of Howard in Winston-Salem.
Howard is the aunt of former Wake Forest University basketball player Josh Howard, who played professionally for the Dallas Mavericks and who is now head coach at University of North Texas Dallas. Rosalyn Howard is also connected through marriage to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.
Court records showed Jones was served in February with a warrant for assault on a female taken out by Howard and relating to an incident that allegedly occurred Jan. 7.
“She lived such a life of peace to die in such a violent way,” said Bishop Sir Walter Mack on Monday. Howard was a member of Mack’s congregation at Union Baptist Church.
“Rosalyn was the woman that every pastor would love to pastor,” he said, noting that there were so many things that Howard was active in at the church. “She was very dedicated, responsible, and she made the church come alive.”
Howard was active in ministries including the choir, ushers, greeters, Bible study, the finance committee — “you name it,” Mack said.
“She was brilliant in her strategies for organizing committees and working on committees,” Mack said. “She was someone we could trust with tasks and well-respected by all members of the congregation.”
Mack said Howard was the kind of person who “kept life in perspective.”
“You could not meet a more gentle spirit,” he said. “She prepared her soul to be at rest one day. We will miss her greatly. She always brought the right spirit to the table. There was not one person she had a disagreement with.”
Charity Staley, Howard’s niece, remembered her as “the cool aunt.”
“Ever since I was little, she was full of life, and enjoyed life with her family and friends,” Staley said. “She will be well-missed. If you ever had a cool aunt who was understanding, that was her. She was very easy to talk to. If I had issues, she would give me her input. She didn’t give up on you. She was always very encouraging; very open-minded; transparent.”
Staley said her aunt loved to go to T.J. Maxx (“They knew her by name”) and loved to dine out.
“I don’t recall her ever treating anyone ill or mean,” Staley said. “She had a presence about her that was very welcoming.”
When the Journal interviewed Howard in 2004 — she was commenting on the Darryl Hunt case — she was the owner of Jacob’s See-Food Carry Out at the corner of 25th and Liberty Streets. The restaurant is no longer there.
Howard talked about how happy she was that Hunt’s conviction had been overturned, and that Hunt had never given up. She talked about her own challenges growing up during segregation, and the challenge of lingering prejudice.
Trisha McGill, who lives across the street from Howard, said that on Saturday she noticed Howard had gone to pick up her grandchildren for a visit and was back home sometime between 10 and 11:30 a.m.
“She picked up the kids and was just spending time with them,” McGill said. McGill had to run an errand around 3 p.m., and when she got home about 4:15 p.m. she noticed a car she recognized parked in front of the house.
Around an hour later, McGill said, she was in her front yard and saw a man come running out of the house, get into Howard’s vehicle with the four children and carefully back out into the street. The man then drove away at a high rate of speed.
“I knew something wasn’t right, because when he came out he looked sweaty and looked like he had blood on him,” McGill said. Asked about that, McGill explained that the man was bare-chested and had what looked like a bloody shirt in his hands. The children were on the front porch when the man came outside and they followed him into Howard’s car.
She said she didn’t know Howard well, but that she was a good neighbor who kept her house very neat on the outside, planted flowers in spring, and looked out for the neighborhood.
“She was a very nice person,” McGill said. “She didn’t bother anybody.”
Ricky Kirby, who also lives on Rosemont, also described Howard as a quiet woman who would have her grandchildren over to visit from time to time. Kirby said he didn’t know her Howard well, but that she and he would note each other’s coming and going.
Kirby said he was shocked on Saturday when “the next thing you know, the police pulled up in the yard.”
Police said that when Jones left the Howard residence he took his four biological children with him, even though he did not have custody of the children.
When Jones was taken into custody in Mecklenburg County, he had the four children with him, unharmed. The children were returned their parental guardians, police said.
Police said Jones was still being held in Mecklenburg County on Monday, but would soon be brought back to Forsyth County. No bond is being allowed in the case. Jones has a court appearance scheduled for April 12 on the murder charge.
Neighbors said their part of the street is quiet and that they never observed anything previously amiss at Howard’s house.
336-727-7369
@wyoungWSJ