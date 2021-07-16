Sheriff: Detention officer assaulted at jail in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — An inmate at the jail downtown assaulted a detention officer Thursday night, officials said Friday.
The attack, about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, was unprovoked, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The sheriff's office said the detention officer is being treated at the hospital and is in stable condition.
Neither the name of the detention officer nor the inmate was released.
