Shooting at downtown bar in Greensboro injures two people

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting early Sunday at a downtown bar in which two people were injured, according to a release from Greensboro police.

Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded a call about a shooting at One 17 SofaBar & Lounge, 117 N. Greene St.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers found one victim who was in stable condition. The victim, whom police did not identify, was taken by EMS to a local hospital, according to the release.

A second victim, a juvenile, later arrived with a gunshot wound at a local hospital. That person also was in stable condition, police said.

Additional information, including possible suspects, was not available, police said, and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People also can download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.