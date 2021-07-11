 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooting at downtown bar in Greensboro injures two people
0 Comments
breaking top story

Shooting at downtown bar in Greensboro injures two people

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting early Sunday at a downtown bar in which two people were injured, according to a release from Greensboro police.

Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded a call about a shooting at One 17 SofaBar & Lounge, 117 N. Greene St.

Local media, business and community members came together to help solve the murder of a college student in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers found one victim who was in stable condition. The victim, whom police did not identify, was taken by EMS to a local hospital, according to the release.

A second victim, a juvenile, later arrived with a gunshot wound at a local hospital. That person also was in stable condition, police said.

Additional information, including possible suspects, was not available, police said, and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People also can download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

California fires advance as heat wave covers West

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News