 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Shooting at Greensboro bus depot under investigation, police say

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Authorities are on the scene of a shooting at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 5:50 p.m. Friday to the bus and train station at 234 E. Washington St. and remain at the scene, police said.

Police had no information regarding a suspect and did not release any additional information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert