Shooting at Greensboro bus depot under investigation, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are on the scene of a shooting at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 5:50 p.m. Friday to the bus and train station at 234 E. Washington St. and remain at the scene, police said.

Police had no information regarding a suspect and did not release any additional information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.