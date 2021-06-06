 Skip to main content
Shooting at hookah lounge early Sunday injures one person, Greensboro police say
Shooting at hookah lounge early Sunday injures one person, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a person at a hookah lounge early Sunday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At 4:03 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at Hookah Vibes, 4623 W. Gate City Blvd. One gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS, according to the release.

Police said no suspect information was available and did not release any more information. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

