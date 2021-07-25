 Skip to main content
Shooting at strip club under investigation, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a strip club early Sunday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 3:38 a.m., officers responded to call about a shooting at Southside Johnny’s Gentleman Club at 6400 W. Market St. Responding officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The investigation is continuing and further information was not available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

