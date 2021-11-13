Shooting Friday injures two people, Guilford County Sheriff's Office says

Deputies are investigating after two people were found shot Friday, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
When deputies responded to 4402 Pleasant Valley Road on Friday, they found two people with injuries not considered life threatening, the sheriff's office said late Friday in a news release. One person was released after being treated and the other was admitted, officials said.
No further details were released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robertson at 336-641-5969 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.