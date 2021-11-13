 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooting Friday injures two people, Guilford County Sheriff's Office says
0 Comments
top story

Shooting Friday injures two people, Guilford County Sheriff's Office says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Deputies are investigating after two people were found shot Friday, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

When deputies responded to 4402 Pleasant Valley Road on Friday, they found two people with injuries not considered life threatening, the sheriff's office said late Friday in a news release. One person was released after being treated and the other was admitted, officials said.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robertson at 336-641-5969 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News