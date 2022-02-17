Shooting in Greensboro early Thursday sends 1 person to hospital, police say

Staff Report
GREENSBORO — One person was wounded during a shooting just after 4 a.m. Thursday, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Officers were dispatched at 4:11 a.m. to the 400 block of Guerrant Street and located one injured person, who was taken to a hospital. Police did not include other details in the news release.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.
