GREENSBORO — Two people were wounded — one critically — in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded just after 1:30 p.m. and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. No other details were provided by police about the victims, any possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.