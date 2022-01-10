Shooting injures man in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot this evening, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At 7:48 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting at 2017 Twain Road. Officers found the gunshot victim, who was in stable condition with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to the release.

The suspect in the shooting left the area by unknown means and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.