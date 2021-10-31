 Skip to main content
Shooting injures person in Greensboro early Sunday, police say
Shooting injures person in Greensboro early Sunday, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Edwards Road, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 1:11 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area in reference to a call about a "man down."

They found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the release. It did not give any details about the person's condition. 

Police did not have information about a suspect(s) immediately available. The investigation is continuing, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Breaking News