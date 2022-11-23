Shooting leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON — A 24-year-old man is dead and another man was wounded during a shooting Tuesday night, Burlington police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 10:42 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Avon Avenue and located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Christopher Moore, 32, is being treated at a regional hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said in the news release.

Quinnton Enoch was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the news release, detectives are following up on strong leads.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips.

Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.