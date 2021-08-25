Shooting near Western Guilford High School led to brief school lockdown, officials say

GREENSBORO — A shooting near Western Guilford High School sent the school into a brief lockdown Wednesday morning, according to Guilford County Schools spokesperson Janson Silvers.

At 9:07 a.m., officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 600 block of Friendway Road, Greensboro police said in a news release.

One person with a gunshot wound was found and taken to a local hospital by EMS, police said. The injury was not considered life-threatening.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The school was under lockdown for about 40 minutes, Silvers said.

The incident did not involve any students and the school day is expected to continue on as planned, Silvers said.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.