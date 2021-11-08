Shooting on Starlight Drive critically injures one person, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A person was in stable but critical condition after a shooting Monday evening, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At 5:37 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Starlight Drive in reference to a shooting. They located a gunshot victim who was then taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The release had no additional information and the investigation was continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.